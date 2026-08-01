Crash Investigation Continues After Motorcycle Collision Closes South College Avenue

Motorcyclist seriously injured as Fort Collins Police investigate who had the right-of-way.

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries Thursday afternoon after a collision with an SUV at the intersection of South College Avenue and East Harvard Street, prompting a five-hour road closure while Fort Collins Police investigated the crash.

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The collision occurred at approximately 2:07 p.m. on July 30 and involved a 2016 Toyota RAV4 and a 1999 Harley-Davidson motorcycle. The adult male rider was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

According to the Fort Collins Police CRASH (Collision Reconstruction and Scene Handling) Team, the Toyota was traveling southbound on South College Avenue and began a left turn onto East Harvard Street. The motorcycle was traveling northbound when it struck the SUV in the intersection.

Investigators are working to determine which vehicle had the right-of-way and whether speed contributed to the crash.

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“Our investigators are working to determine what exactly led up to this crash,” said Sgt. David Lindsay, who oversees the Fort Collins Police CRASH Team. “These investigations take time, but it is our commitment to find all the answers that we can for those involved.”

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has additional information and has not yet spoken with police is asked to contact Officer Scott Maher at (970) 221-6540.

Source: Fort Collins Police Services

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