Longest Table Fundraiser Brings Community Together at Back Gate Farm

Farm-to-table dinner will benefit three Northern Colorado nonprofits focused on food security, youth development, and sustainability.

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Northern Colorado residents are invited to gather around one long table for an evening of exceptional food, meaningful conversation, and community impact during The Longest Table, a farm-to-table dining experience at Back Gate Farm.

Community Message

The event combines an expertly prepared four-course meal featuring fresh, locally sourced ingredients with a mission to support three nonprofits working to build a healthier, more resilient Northern Colorado.

Proceeds from the event will benefit FoCo Cafe, Sproutin’ Up, and the Sustainable Living Association.

FoCo Cafe strengthens the community by serving nutritious, locally sourced meals to everyone regardless of their ability to pay, creating a welcoming space that promotes dignity, connection, and food security.

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Sproutin’ Up equips young people with job skills, nutrition education, and leadership opportunities through hands-on farming experiences while growing fresh food for families experiencing food insecurity.

The Sustainable Living Association empowers individuals and communities to make healthier, more sustainable choices through environmental education, climate leadership programs, and community events that inspire action.

Throughout the evening, guests will enjoy a shared dining experience while hearing stories of resilience, collaboration, and the lasting impact these organizations have across Northern Colorado.

Organizers say every ticket purchased helps nourish both people and the community by supporting programs that improve food access, educate future leaders, and promote sustainable living.

Source: The Longest Table organizers

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