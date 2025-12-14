Crash on U.S. 287 Near Livermore Highlights Ongoing Safety Concerns

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Region’s major north-south route sees repeated collisions, prompting caution from drivers

A vehicle rollover on U.S. Highway 287 near County Road 80C brought emergency responders to the scene Sunday, briefly blocking traffic before reopening the roadway with no life-threatening injuries, according to the Livermore Fire Protection District.

The crash, which initially slowed traffic as Colorado State Patrol and local firefighters assisted those involved, is the latest in a series of incidents along this heavily traveled regional corridor. Drivers were urged to slow down and use caution while crews worked the scene.

U.S. 287 is one of Northern Colorado’s key routes connecting communities from Fort Collins to the Wyoming border, and it has seen many collisions in recent weeks and months. Just one day earlier, a semi-truck crash near Owl Canyon temporarily closed the highway for several hours, causing delays for commuters and commercial traffic alike; details are available at https://northfortynews.com/category/news/crash-closes-highway-287-near-owl-canyon/.

The stretch of U.S. 287 north of Fort Collins has above-average crash rates compared to other state highways, and recent wrong-way and head-on collisions in the region have tragically resulted in serious injuries and fatalities. State transportation data show dozens of crashes on this rural corridor in recent years, underscoring persistent safety challenges. (Wikipedia)

Officials say frequent incidents underscore the need for heightened driver awareness and caution, especially as winter weather and heavy truck traffic persist.

Stay ahead in Northern Colorado — get North Forty News’ top stories and the day’s events every morning at 5 a.m. in our Daily Update. Subscribe now at https://northfortynews.com/dailyupdate.

Sources: Wikipedia, Livermore Fire Protection District, Colorado State Patrol