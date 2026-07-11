Deadheading Rewards Summer Gardens

By Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

A few minutes each week can keep flowers blooming and gardens looking their best.

Walk through any summer garden, and you’ll notice two kinds of flowers: those just coming into their prime and those that have already put on their show. While it’s tempting to leave fading blooms alone, removing them is one of the easiest ways to improve both the appearance and health of many garden plants.

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The practice is called deadheading, and it’s simply the removal of flowers after they’ve finished blooming. Sometimes that means pinching off a single blossom with your fingers. Other plants benefit from pruning the flower stem back to the next set of leaves or side shoots. The goal isn’t perfection—it’s encouraging the plant to invest its energy where it matters most.

Use a sharp pair of bypass pruners to cut spent blooms to a 45 degree angle slightly above where the flower stem emerges from the plant’s stalk. (Photo by Gardens on Spring Creek)

When flowers begin producing seeds, they naturally shift resources away from making new blooms. By removing spent flowers before seeds develop, many annuals will continue flowering for weeks or even months longer than they otherwise would. If you’ve ever wondered why one hanging basket keeps blooming while another seems to fizzle out by midsummer, deadheading is often the difference.

The visual improvement is immediate. Brown petals and dried flower heads can make even a healthy planting look neglected. A few minutes spent cleaning up containers, flower beds, or borders instantly brightens the landscape and allows fresh blossoms to become the focal point.

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Deadheading also helps keep plants cleaner. Spent flowers often fall onto nearby leaves, where they trap moisture and begin to decay. Removing old blooms reduces that clutter and improves air circulation around the plant.

Not every plant responds the same way, however. Some annuals—particularly newer, wider varieties—are bred to naturally shed old flowers and continue blooming with minimal maintenance. Others, including many traditional bedding plants, benefit greatly from regular attention.

Timing matters, too. During Northern Colorado’s hot summers, it’s best to prune during the cooler parts of the day. Early morning or evening places less stress on plants than working in the afternoon heat. It also gives fresh cuts time to heal before temperatures climb.

Before reaching for the pruners, make sure a flower is actually finished blooming. Some plants naturally close their blossoms overnight or during cloudy weather. Gazanias, for example, fold their petals when sunlight disappears, only to reopen the next sunny morning. It’s easy to mistake flowers that aren’t actually spent.

Deadheading isn’t always about producing more flowers. Many perennials, spring bulbs, ornamental grasses, and shrubs bloom only once each season regardless of how often they’re trimmed. Even so, removing old flowers can still benefit the plant.

Lilies, for example, appreciate having spent blooms removed while their leaves remain intact. The foliage continues to gather energy, which is stored in the bulb for next year’s display. Likewise, plants that readily self-seed—such as columbine, bachelor’s buttons, or some varieties of coreopsis—can spread aggressively if old flowers are left to mature into seed.

The vegetable garden offers another opportunity. Late in the growing season, removing small blossoms that are unlikely to produce mature fruit before frost can help tomatoes, peppers, squash, and other crops concentrate their energy on ripening the fruits already developing.

Perhaps the greatest advantage of deadheading is that it encourages gardeners to slow down and spend a little time observing their plants. As you remove faded flowers, you’re more likely to notice insects, signs of disease, developing fruit, or irrigation problems before they become serious.

A few minutes each week with a pair of hand pruners may not seem like much, but over the course of a growing season, it can make the difference between a garden that merely survives and one that continues looking vibrant well into late summer.

Sometimes the smallest gardening habits produce the biggest rewards.

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From seasonal planting advice to local gardening stories and community news, North Forty News helps you make the most of life in Northern Colorado. From seasonal planting advice to local gardening stories and community news, North Forty News helps you make the most of life in Northern Colorado. Become a North Forty News member.