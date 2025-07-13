Delinquent Property Tax Notices Now Hitting Larimer County Mailboxes

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Payments Made After July 10 May Still Trigger Statements Due to Processing Delays

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. – Property owners in Larimer County who have fallen behind on their 2024 property taxes (payable in 2025) will begin receiving delinquent tax statements this week, according to the Larimer County Treasurer & Public Trustee’s Office.

Even those who made payments after July 10 may still receive a delinquency notice due to standard mailing and processing timelines.

Treasurer & Public Trustee Irene Josey emphasized that interest on unpaid property taxes began accruing in the spring. Those who missed all payments started accruing interest as of April 30, while partial payers who missed the second installment deadline began accumulating interest on June 16. Interest is charged at 1% per month or portion thereof, as required by Colorado Revised Statutes.

All payments from mortgage companies have been processed and properly posted.

Tax Lien Sale Set for November 20

The annual Larimer County Tax Lien Sale is scheduled for November 20, 2025. This event allows the county to recover unpaid taxes that support essential services such as public health, fire protection, law enforcement, and general local government operations. Timely tax collection ensures these services remain uninterrupted for residents throughout Northern Colorado.

Payment Options

Residents still owing taxes can make payments using one of the following methods:

Online:

larimer.gov/treasurer Pay by credit/debit card (fees apply) or e-check (no fee)

larimer.gov/treasurer By Mail:

Larimer County Treasurer

P.O. Box 2336

Fort Collins, CO 80522

Larimer County Treasurer
P.O. Box 2336
Fort Collins, CO 80522

24-hour secure drop box

200 W. Oak St., Fort Collins (Southwest Entrance)

24-hour secure drop box
200 W. Oak St., Fort Collins (Southwest Entrance)

Monday–Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

For assistance or questions, contact the Larimer County Treasurer’s Office by email at [email protected], call (970) 498-7020, or chat online at larimer.gov/treasurer.

Information provided by the Larimer County Treasurer & Public Trustee’s Office.