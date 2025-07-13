Paddleboarder Rescued from Horsetooth Reservoir After Sudden Wind Gust

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Emergency responders remind recreationists: Always wear a life vest, no matter how calm the water appears

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – A young woman was rescued from Horsetooth Reservoir on the morning of July 10 after being separated from her stand-up paddleboard and found actively drowning more than 100 yards from shore.

Paddle boarder rescue near the Sunset Picnic Area at Horsetooth Reservoir.

According to the Poudre Fire Authority (PFA), a distress call came in at 11:16 a.m. from a bystander who witnessed the woman go under the water near the Sunset Picnic Area. Responders from PFA and Larimer County Rangers quickly launched a rescue operation, locating the woman in the water and bringing her safely to shore via boat. UCHealth personnel assessed her condition on-site.

Paddle boarder rescue near the Sunset Picnic Area at Horsetooth Reservoir (Photo by Poudre Fire Authority)

Officials said the woman had only just entered the water when a sudden gust of wind—a common occurrence in the late morning or early afternoon—pushed her board out of reach. She was not wearing a life vest.

“This incident is a powerful reminder of how fast weather can change on Northern Colorado reservoirs,” said a spokesperson for PFA. “Even when the skies are blue and the water is calm, always wear a personal flotation device.”

Horsetooth Reservoir is a popular summer destination for paddleboarding, boating, and swimming. Safety officials emphasize that squalls and strong winds are common and can catch even experienced swimmers off guard.

Stay Safe on the Water:

Always wear a properly fitted life vest.

Keep a leash attached to your paddleboard.

Monitor weather conditions closely—especially wind.

Never assume calm water means safe conditions.

To learn more about water safety and how to prepare for recreational outings on Northern Colorado lakes and reservoirs, visit poudre-fire.org.

Attribution: Poudre Fire Authority