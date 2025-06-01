Nick’s Italian: Where Old-School Charm Meets Modern Flavor in Fort Collins

By Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

Classic Italian-American dishes, a welcoming atmosphere, and a community-first spirit make Nick’s Italian a Fort Collins favorite.

Tucked along South College Avenue, Nick’s Italian is more than just another neighborhood restaurant—it’s a Fort Collins staple that feels like stepping into your favorite uncle’s trattoria. With red-checkered tablecloths, clinking wine glasses, and the aroma of simmering garlic and fresh-baked dough, Nick’s offers a full sensory immersion into the heart of Italian-American hospitality.

Since opening its doors in 2014, Nick’s has carved out a loyal following. And for good reason: it strikes that rare balance between nostalgic comfort food and culinary craftsmanship. Whether you’re celebrating a family birthday or popping in for a casual midweek bite, Nick’s delivers with warmth, generosity, and undeniable flavor.

(Photo Courtesy Nick’s Italian)

Handcrafted Classics That Hit the Spot

The menu is rooted in tradition but isn’t afraid to play. Their wood-fired pizzas boast chewy, blistered crusts and inventive toppings—from fig jam and prosciutto to classic Margherita. Pasta lovers can’t go wrong with the house-made pappardelle Bolognese, a meaty, slow-cooked ragù that clings to every ribbon of pasta like it was meant to be.

But perhaps the best-kept secret? The chicken parmesan. Breaded and pan-fried to perfection, layered with rich marinara and bubbling mozzarella, it’s the kind of dish that instantly feels like home. Add a side of buttery garlic knots or their famous Nick’s Fries—tossed with parmesan and herbs—and you’ve got a comfort-food feast worthy of any appetite.

(Photo Courtesy Nick’s Italian)

An Atmosphere That Welcomes You In

The heart of Nick’s isn’t just the food—it’s the vibe. The space is casual yet thoughtfully designed, with exposed brick, family photos, and vintage Italian posters that set a cozy tone. There’s a lively bar scene for the after-work crowd, a family-friendly dining room for weekend gatherings, and a spacious patio that comes alive on sunny afternoons and warm summer nights.

The staff is attentive without being intrusive, knowledgeable about both menu and wine pairings, and always ready with a smile. It’s the kind of place where repeat customers are greeted by name, and newcomers are quickly made to feel like regulars.

First customers in 2025 on the patio (Photo Courtesy Nick’s Italian)

A Local Favorite, With Community at Its Core

Nick’s is more than a restaurant—it’s a local anchor. They support local purveyors, collaborate with Fort Collins breweries for creative pairings, and regularly donate to local causes and school fundraisers. Their presence is felt beyond the table; they’re invested in the community they serve.

(Photo Courtesy Nick’s Italian)

Final Bite

In a town that’s flush with dining options, Nick’s Italian stands out by keeping things simple, authentic, and consistently delicious. It’s the kind of place you go back to—not just for the food, but for the feeling. And in Fort Collins, that’s what Top Eats is all about.

(Photo Courtesy Nick’s Italian)

Nick’s Italian

1100 S College Ave, Fort Collins, CO

https://nicksfc.com/

READ MORE from the Top Eats series at NorthFortyNews.com. Support local food, local farms, and the small businesses that keep Northern Colorado delicious.