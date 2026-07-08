Deputies Arrest Suspect During Attempted Home Burglary Near LaSalle

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Weld County deputies responded within minutes and arrested a 57-year-old man after a reported burglary in progress.

LASALLE, Colo. – A quick response by deputies with the Weld County Sheriff’s Office led to the arrest of a man accused of attempting to break into a home near LaSalle early Sunday morning.

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According to the Weld County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched shortly before 2 a.m. on July 5 to the 18800 block of Weld County Road 394 after receiving a report of a burglary in progress. The caller reported that an unknown man was attempting to enter a residence through a back door.

Eddie Martinez

The first deputy arrived within five minutes and took the suspect into custody at the scene. Authorities identified the man as 57-year-old Eddie Martinez.

Following the investigation, Martinez was arrested on suspicion of criminal attempt to commit a felony and second-degree criminal trespass.

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No injuries were reported during the incident.

The Weld County Sheriff’s Office thanked responding deputies for their quick action and expressed gratitude that no one in the community was harmed.

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Source: Weld County Sheriff’s Office. All charges are allegations, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.