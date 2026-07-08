Bicyclist Killed In Crash With Semi On Mulberry Street

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Fort Collins police investigate fatal collision at Mulberry and Whedbee; road closures continue Tuesday morning.

A woman riding a bicycle was killed Monday evening after a collision with a semi-truck at the intersection of East Mulberry Street and Whedbee Street in Fort Collins, according to Fort Collins Police Services.

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Police said the crash was reported at approximately 6:20 p.m. on July 6. Officers arrived to find the adult female bicyclist deceased at the scene. The driver of the semi-truck remained at the location and is cooperating with the investigation.

Because the crash was fatal, the Fort Collins Police Collision Reconstruction and Scene Handling (CRASH) Team assumed responsibility for the investigation.

According to investigators, the semi-truck was working as part of the ongoing Mulberry Street construction project. Preliminary information indicates the bicyclist was traveling from the north side of Mulberry Street to the south side when she was struck. Construction personnel were present at the time of the collision, and investigators continue working to determine the factors that led to the crash.

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“This was a traumatic incident for not only those involved, but also those who witnessed the scene. Our investigators are working to get answers for all those involved, and our victim advocate team has responded to help provide assistance,” said Sgt. David Lindsay, who oversees the FCPS CRASH Team.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the collision and has not already spoken with investigators to contact Officer Matt Brede at (970) 221-6842.

The investigation remains active, and no additional information has been released.

For updates from Fort Collins Police Services, visit https://www.fcgov.com/police.

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Source: Fort Collins Police Services.