Summer DUI Enforcement Campaign Targets Colorado Roads Through June

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Statewide crackdown aims to reduce impaired driving during peak summer travel season

As summer travel ramps up across Colorado, state and local law enforcement agencies are launching an enhanced DUI enforcement campaign to keep roads safer during one of the year’s busiest times.

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The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), Colorado State Patrol, and more than 75 law enforcement agencies statewide began the “Summer Blitz” DUI enforcement period in early June. The campaign runs through June 18, and increases patrols focused on identifying and removing impaired drivers from Colorado roadways.

The enforcement effort comes as Colorado enters a season marked by vacations, outdoor events, concerts, festivals, and family gatherings—all factors that typically lead to increased roadway traffic and a higher risk of impaired driving incidents.

According to CDOT, impaired driving remains one of the leading causes of traffic fatalities in Colorado. Officials are urging motorists to plan ahead if alcohol, cannabis, or other impairing substances are part of their activities.

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For Northern Colorado residents attending summer events in communities such as Fort Collins, Loveland, Greeley, Windsor, and Estes Park, transportation officials recommend designating a sober driver, using rideshare services, public transportation, or arranging alternative transportation before heading out.

Law enforcement agencies participating in the campaign will conduct increased patrols and targeted enforcement throughout the enforcement period. Drivers arrested for DUI may face significant penalties, including fines, license suspension, increased insurance costs, mandatory education programs, and possible jail time.

Colorado drivers can learn more about impaired driving prevention and enforcement campaigns through the Colorado Department of Transportation at the CDOT Impaired Driving Safety Program.

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Source: Colorado Department of Transportation