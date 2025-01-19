Discover Fort Collins’ Future: Join the Transportation Projects Fair on March 6

The City of Fort Collins is gearing up for its annual Transportation Projects Fair, scheduled for Thursday, March 6, 2025, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at The Lincoln Center.

This open house-style event offers residents a unique opportunity to engage directly with city staff and regional partners about both ongoing and upcoming transportation initiatives.

The fair will showcase a diverse array of projects aimed at enhancing the city’s transportation infrastructure and services. Attendees can expect to learn about:

Transfort ADA Bus Stop Upgrades: Efforts to ensure all bus stops meet Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards, promoting accessibility for individuals of all abilities.

Transfort Fleet Electrification: Plans to transition the city's transit fleet to 100% zero-emission vehicles by 2040, with the current inclusion of two battery electric buses and nine more anticipated over the next two years.

West Elizabeth Corridor Project: Development of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) service along West Elizabeth Street, enhancing connectivity between Colorado State University's campuses and the existing MAX route.

Active Modes Plan: Strategies to improve and expand active transportation options, including walking and bicycling, to achieve a 50% active mode share of all trips by 2032.

: Strategies to improve and expand active transportation options, including walking and bicycling, to achieve a 50% active mode share of all trips by 2032. Safe Routes to School: Programs focused on conducting transportation studies and infrastructure improvements to ensure safe travel for students, with Fort Collins set to host the National Safe Routes to School Conference in 2024.

In addition to these projects, the fair will feature information on parking services, travel training for public transportation users, and initiatives like the Shift Your Ride Travel Options program, which encourages residents to adopt more sustainable travel behaviors.

The event is free and open to the public, providing a platform for community members to ask questions, offer feedback, and gain insights into the city’s transportation future. For those interested in participating as vendors, please contact Lauren Nagle at [email protected].

Mark your calendars for this informative event and take an active role in shaping the transportation landscape of Fort Collins.