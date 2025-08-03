$650,000 in Grants Support Weld County Nonprofits

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

United Way Funds Programs Advancing Education, Stability, and Homelessness Solutions

Weld County, CO – In a significant step toward improving community outcomes across Weld County, United Way of Weld County has awarded $650,000 in grants to local nonprofits through its 2025–2026 Collective Impact Fund. These funds aim to enhance cradle-to-career support and household stability through proven, community-driven solutions.

This year’s competitive grant cycle drew 51 applications from 46 nonprofits, requesting over $1.37 million—more than double the available funding. After a rigorous community review process, grants were awarded to programs aligned with United Way’s four strategic focus areas:

Weld’s Way Home (homelessness solutions) – 38% of total funds

(homelessness solutions) – 38% of total funds Thrive by 25 (youth success) – 25%

(youth success) – 25% Aging Well (older adult services) – 21%

(older adult services) – 21% Reading Great by 8 (early childhood education) – 16%

“We are incredibly inspired by the quality and depth of the applications we received,” said Melanie Woolman, president and CEO of United Way of Weld County. “This process highlights the power of Collective Impact and how funding can be leveraged to support outstanding work being done throughout our county.”

A volunteer review panel—including leaders from education, human services, libraries, and local government—scored applications for alignment with community needs and measurable impact.

These awards demonstrate United Way’s commitment to long-term, collaborative problem-solving. Each initiative strengthens Northern Colorado’s resilience through education, housing, and care-focused programs that impact lives every day.

Learn more or support the initiative at UnitedWay-Weld.org.

Source: United Way of Weld County