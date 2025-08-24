Estes Park Man Arrested Following Weapons Violations Investigation

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Search warrants executed after reports of reckless gunfire inside a residence

ESTES PARK – On August 21, 2025, a coordinated law enforcement operation led by the Estes Park Police Department and the Larimer County All-Hazards/Crisis Response Team resulted in the arrest of 25-year-old Emanuel Fernandez Rojas.

Officers executed a search warrant at a home on the 400 block of Driftwood Avenue in Estes Park, seizing a firearm and arresting Rojas on outstanding charges of Reckless Endangerment (M2) and Prohibited Use of Weapons (M1). He was booked into the Larimer County Jail with no bond set at the time of his release.

This arrest stems from a disturbance on August 17, when Estes Park Police and a Larimer County Sheriff’s Deputy responded to the same home. During that incident, Rojas obstructed officers and allegedly assaulted one, causing serious bodily injury. He was arrested and charged with 2nd Degree Assault on a Peace Officer (F4) and Obstructing a Peace Officer (M2) before being released on a $350 bond the following day.

Emanuel Fernandez Rojas

Investigators later determined that in recent months, Rojas had allegedly discharged multiple rifle rounds inside the residence while intoxicated and while others were present. No injuries were reported, but detectives used this information to secure additional warrants that led to his August 21 arrest.

The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office provided a booking photo of Rojas.

Residents are reminded that charges are accusations, and all defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

For more updates on local crime and safety in Northern Colorado, visit NorthFortyNews.com.