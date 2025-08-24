Wellington Launches Next Chapter With Three Major Development Projects

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

New business, manufacturing, and housing projects mark a new era of growth in Wellington

Wellington, CO – With major infrastructure upgrades now complete, the Town of Wellington is turning the page to a new chapter in its 120-year history. Three large projects—a retail business center, a high-tech manufacturing facility, and a master-planned community—are set to drive economic growth and create new opportunities for residents and businesses.

A rendering of Phase 1 of the Wellington Business Center project. (Cushman & Wakefield/Courtesy of the Town of Wellington)

Wellington Business Center

The Wellington Business Center, located at 3997 Water Lily Drive, will break ground on Phase 1 later this year. The project will bring more than 95,000 square feet of commercial space once complete, with the first phase offering 36,000 square feet across 14 units for lease or purchase.

Project manager Steve Wimp of Thunderpup Construction said Wellington’s rapid population growth has created strong demand for local businesses. Retailers and restaurants have already expressed interest, with Cushman & Wakefield handling sales and leasing. Wimp noted that Wellington’s proximity to I-25, its scenic foothills setting, and its supportive community make it an attractive location.

More details are available at wellingtonbusinesscenter.com.

The site of Kaufman & Robinson, Inc.’s new manufacturing and research facility at Glow Avenue and 6th Street (County Road 7) in Wellington. The facility is an expansion of the company’s state-of-the-art facility in Fort Collins that will bring an internationally renowned company and high-end manufacturing jobs to Wellington. Ground is expected to break on the project later this year. (Courtesy/Town of Wellington)

Kaufman & Robinson Manufacturing Facility

Kaufman & Robinson, Inc., an international leader in ion source and plasma source technologies, is expanding from Fort Collins into Wellington with a new 50,000-plus square foot research and manufacturing facility near Glow Avenue and County Road 7.

Founded in 1978 in Fort Collins, the company’s expansion will bring high-end manufacturing jobs and global recognition to Wellington. Mayor Calar Chaussee praised the project as a vital step for the town’s business community.

Learn more about the company at ionsources.com. A Notice of Public Hearings sign sits on the site of Sage Farms at Colorado Highway 1 and George W. Bush Avenue (County Road 60) in Wellington. At the hearings, which took place earlier this year, the project received preliminary plat approval. The application for the project, which consists of approximately 300 acres of land including as many as 70 acres of neighborhood commercial space, has advanced to the next phase. (Courtesy/Town of Wellington)

Sage Farms Community

Sage Farms, a proposed 300-acre master-planned community, recently received preliminary plat approval. Developed by Sage Homes, the project will include multiple housing price points and neighborhood commercial space, making it the first of its kind in Wellington.

A graphic featuring the Planned Unit Development (PUD) for Sage Farms. (Courtesy/Town of Wellington)

The first phase includes 10 acres of commercial development, with up to 60 more acres planned in future phases. The design incorporates open space, trails, parks, and community gathering areas. Developer Daren Roberson emphasized that Sage Farms is designed to offer “a small-town feel with the amenities of a larger town.”

Find more information at sagehomes.com.

A Town Poised for Growth

Mayor Chaussee said these projects represent responsibly managed growth and opportunity for the community. With recent investments in water and sewer systems, Wellington is positioned to welcome new businesses and residents while maintaining its character.

A graphic featuring a conceptual layout for a planned neighborhood commercial corner at Highway 1 and George W. Bush Avenue (County Road 60). (Courtesy/Town of Wellington)

For more information on current development, visit the Town of Wellington’s Development Activities Map.