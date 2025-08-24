Motorcyclist Killed in Fort Collins Crash; Police Seek Witnesses

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Collision at Horsetooth and Lemay Closes Roads for Hours

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (Aug. 19, 2025) – Fort Collins Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck that occurred Tuesday afternoon at one of the city’s busiest intersections.

Shortly after 2 p.m. on August 19, emergency crews responded to the intersection of East Horsetooth Road and South Lemay Avenue following reports of a serious collision. The motorcyclist, an adult male, was ejected from his bike and suffered life-threatening injuries. He was transported to a local hospital, where he later died.

According to investigators, the crash involved a 2021 KTM motorcycle traveling westbound on Horsetooth and a 2022 Ford Ranger pickup turning left onto northbound Lemay Avenue. The Fort Collins Police CRASH (Collision Reconstruction and Scene Handling) Team is leading the investigation to determine lane positions, speeds, and any possible traffic law violations.

“Our team of investigators is working to determine the factors that contributed to this crash and provide answers for everyone involved. We recognize that incidents like this are traumatic and life-changing for all those affected,” said Sergeant David Lindsay, who oversees the CRASH Team.

East Horsetooth Road between Camelot Drive and Rolling Green Drive, along with South Lemay Avenue between Mansfield Drive and Warren Park, were closed for about 4 ½ hours while investigators processed the scene.

Police are asking anyone with information who has not yet spoken with investigators to contact Officer Kevin Alexander at (970) 221-6540.

