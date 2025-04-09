Seasonal Shelter in Greeley to Close April 30: United Way Seeks Support

As temperatures rise across Northern Colorado, the United Way of Weld County is preparing to wind down operations of its seasonal overnight shelter in Greeley. The final night the shelter will provide accommodations is Tuesday, April 29, 2025, marking the end of vital winter services that have supported dozens of individuals experiencing homelessness.

Located at the Housing Navigation Center (870 28th Street, Greeley), the shelter has been a crucial lifeline since reopening for the season in November 2024. Providing warmth, safety, and a hot meal, the shelter offered more than just a bed—it provided stability during Colorado’s harsh winter nights.

“We know how important the shelter is to those without a home, especially in the colder months,” said Ernest Cienfuegos-Baca, Vice President of Community Impact at United Way of Weld County. “It costs approximately $75 per night to provide one person with a safe place to sleep, a warm meal, and basic support services. Community support helps make that possible.” Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. BONUS - Donors get a link in their receipt to sign up for our once-per-week instant text messaging alert. Get your e-copy of North Forty News the moment it is released! Click to Donate

This advertising makes North Forty News possible:



Help Bridge the Gap

With overnight services set to pause until fall 2025, United Way is urging Northern Colorado residents to consider contributing to shelter operations. Donations help ensure that those without housing continue to receive vital assistance through the year.

To donate, visit the official United Way of Weld County donation page.

Resources Still Available

Even after the overnight shelter closes, several services will remain active:

Housing Navigation Center (Day Services):

Open Monday–Friday, 8:30 AM to 3:30 PM , located at 870 28th Street, Greeley. Call 970-515-6281 for support.

Open , located at 870 28th Street, Greeley. Call for support. 211 Colorado:

Access statewide resources for housing, food, mental health, and more by dialing 2-1-1 or visiting 211Colorado.org.

Access statewide resources for housing, food, mental health, and more by dialing or visiting 211Colorado.org. City of Greeley Outreach Team:

Provides in-person support for individuals experiencing homelessness, substance use, or mental health challenges. Available daily from 7 AM to 8 PM at 970-351-5005 .

Provides in-person support for individuals experiencing homelessness, substance use, or mental health challenges. Available at . Non-Emergency Public Safety Concerns:

Call the non-emergency police line at 970-350-9600 .

Call the at . Emergency Services:

Dial 9-1-1 for any life-threatening situation.

A Community-Wide Effort

As Greeley and Weld County continue developing long-term solutions for homelessness and housing instability, United Way’s mission remains focused: meet urgent needs today while laying the foundation for sustainable progress tomorrow.

To learn more about the United Way’s impact in Weld County and how you can get involved, visit unitedway-weld.org.