FoCoMX Friday Lineup Takes Over Downtown Fort Collins

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Colorado’s largest local music showcase returns with a packed Friday night at the Aggie Theatre

Fort Collins will once again turn into a citywide stage as FoCoMX 2026 returns, bringing together dozens of venues and hundreds of Colorado artists for one of the region’s most anticipated music events. Hosted by the Fort Collins Musicians Association, the festival has spent more than 15 years building a reputation as a launchpad for local talent and a gathering place for music lovers across Northern Colorado.

Community Message

From indie rock to hip-hop and experimental sounds, FoCoMX highlights the depth and diversity of the state’s music scene. The festival not only draws crowds downtown but also supports local venues, artists, and businesses, making it a cornerstone cultural event for the Fort Collins community. You can learn more about this year’s full lineup at https://northfortynews.com/category/art-lifestyle/focomx-2026-lineup-announced/.

Friday night at the Aggie Theatre features a standout lineup with Jesus Christ Taxi Driver, The Mananas, Bitchflower, Old Man Saxon, and The Crooked, offering a mix of high-energy performances and genre-spanning sounds. The show begins at 5:00 p.m. at 204 South College Avenue in Fort Collins, placing attendees right in the heart of the festival atmosphere.

As FoCoMX continues to grow, events like this highlight why Fort Collins remains a hub for live music in Colorado—giving residents and visitors alike a reason to step out, explore, and experience the local creative scene firsthand.

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