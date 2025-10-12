Find Peace in Nature: Larimer County’s Guided Wellness Walk Encourages Reflection at Lions Open Space

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Naturalist Rick Casey leads a free, research-backed outdoor experience designed to boost well-being through mindful connection with nature.

Modern research confirms what many Coloradans have long believed—spending time outside is beneficial for both body and mind. Larimer County Natural Resources invites the community to experience that truth firsthand during a guided wellness program with naturalist Rick Casey at Lions Open Space, where participants will learn how to reduce stress and improve health through mindful connection with nature.

The free, hour-long session on October 16 combines science, mindfulness, and the natural beauty of Northern Colorado to help participants understand why time outdoors boosts well-being. Backed by recent research, Casey will share practical techniques for connecting your senses with your surroundings, while demonstrating simple exercises that calm the mind and engage the body.

“This program blends reflection with discovery,” organizers said. “It’s a chance to slow down, breathe deeply, and explore how intentional time outdoors can truly make us feel better.”

Participants will meet at the Lions Open Space picnic pavilion for this mostly stationary, easy-rated activity. Expect a slow pace on paved and natural-surface trails with no elevation gain. Techniques include sitting quietly on the ground, standing barefoot, and taking mindful pauses to engage the senses.

What to Bring

Blanket or pad for sitting

Sun protection (hat, sunglasses, sunscreen)

Comfortable closed-toe shoes

Water and light snacks

Weather-appropriate clothing

Optional: insect repellent and a small backpack

Event Details

Thursday, October 16, 4:30-5:30 pm

Lions Open Space Trail

To reserve your spot and learn more, visit Larimer County Natural Resources on Facebook.

Pit toilets will be available, and potable water may be accessible, depending on the weather conditions.

Participants are encouraged to carpool, as the parking lot can fill quickly on weekends.

Source: Larimer County Natural Resources