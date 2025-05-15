Fatal Officer-Involved Shooting Under Investigation in Greeley

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

CIRT team launches inquiry following incident involving knife-wielding man

GREELEY, CO – The 19th Judicial Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) has launched an investigation into a fatal officer-involved shooting that took place on May 14, 2025, in Greeley. The incident began after Greeley Police received multiple calls about a man threatening the public with a knife.

Reports indicated the man was in the 500 block of 16th Avenue, walking west toward 21st Avenue. An officer later encountered him in the 1900 block of 2nd Street, where he was reportedly swinging a knife at passing vehicles. Despite repeated commands to drop the weapon, the man continued advancing toward the officer. The officer discharged his firearm after the man refused to comply.

Additional officers arrived and attempted life-saving measures until emergency medical personnel took over. The man was pronounced deceased at 2:25 p.m. Authorities confirmed that he was on parole at the time of the incident. His identity is being withheld pending next-of-kin notification by the Weld County Coroner’s Office.

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. BONUS - Donors get a link in their receipt to sign up for our once-per-week instant text messaging alert. Get your e-copy of North Forty News the moment it is released! Click to Donate



This advertising makes North Forty News possible:



No injuries were reported among officers or other members of the public.

Community members with information are encouraged to contact the Weld County Sheriff’s Office. Lt. Kevin Halloran can be reached at (970) 400-2837, Lt. Ben Endreson at (970) 400-2870, or Deputy Grady Nicholson at (970) 400-4293.