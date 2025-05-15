Top Eats No. 12: Why The Regional Is a Must-Try for Food Lovers in Fort Collins

By Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

Nestled in a quaint corner steps from College Avenue in Old Town Fort Collins, The Regional is a culinary gem that fuses farm-fresh ingredients with timeless comfort food — all in a setting that feels like home. Whether on a casual date night or catching up with friends, the ambiance is welcoming, the food is masterfully crafted, and the experience is delightful.

The Regional outdoor patio (Photo courtesy The Regional)

Chef Kevin Grossi launched The Regional after a successful run at Denver’s Avanti Food & Beverage. In 2018, he moved to Fort Collins to be closer to Northern Colorado’s agricultural roots — and it shows. Every dish reflects his commitment to sourcing ingredients from local farms and ranches, giving guests an authentic taste of the region.

Fried Chicken Sando with Berkshire Bacon (Photo courtesy The Regional)

Walk in, and you’re immediately greeted by a cozy, unpretentious space that feels both lively and intimate. The open kitchen, rustic wood finishes, and friendly staff set the tone for a relaxed yet elevated dining experience.

The menu is a love letter to regional American classics. Their fried chicken sandwich is among the best in the area—juicy, crispy, and layered with house-made pickles and slaw. The Shrimp and grits, rich and smoky, are Southern comfort at its finest. The Double Bone-In Berkshire Pork Chop is an indulgent staple that anchors the rotating seasonal menu.

(Photo courtesy The Regional)

But it’s not just the entrées that shine. The small plates and sides — think whipped lard biscuits, roasted beets with goat cheese, and East Coast oysters — are crafted with the same care and intentionality. And don’t leave without trying the house-made pies, which rotate with the seasons and are made from scratch.

Come for weekend brunch and you’ll find another layer of charm. French toast with seasonal compote, breakfast burritos smothered in green chile, and locally roasted coffee make a perfect start to a Saturday or Sunday in Old Town.

This small plate share is impressive and delicious!

Pan seared scallop, apple braised leeks, celery root purée (Photo courtesy The Regional)

Between the thoughtful food, the prime location just off the bustle of College Avenue, and the inviting atmosphere, The Regional checks every box for a memorable meal. Unsurprisingly, it’s become a go-to for locals who want quality without pretense.

(Photo courtesy The Regional)

Simply put: The Regional is top-notch. Pair that with its idyllic Old Town location, and you’ve got one of Northern Colorado’s most satisfying dining experiences.

Know Before You Go:

📍 The Regional

130 South Mason Street, Fort Collins, CO 80524

🍽️ Dinner: Monday–Thursday 4:00–9:00 PM, Friday–Saturday 4:00–9:30 PM

🥞 Brunch: Saturday–Sunday 9:30 AM–2:00 PM

🌐 theregionalfood.com

