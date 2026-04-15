Fire Aviation Training Set For Longmont Area

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Multi-agency exercise prepares crews for 2026 wildfire season

A major wildfire aviation training exercise will take place across Northern Colorado and the Front Range later this month, bringing helicopters, crews, and coordinated response teams into the Longmont area as agencies prepare for the 2026 fire season.

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The Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control and the Colorado Army National Guard will lead the Colorado Fire Aviation Summit from April 21 through April 28, working alongside local and federal partners, including Boulder Fire-Rescue, the City of Longmont, the Longmont Fire Department, the U.S. Forest Service, and the Bureau of Land Management.

The training will focus on helicopter-based fire suppression, including aerial water drops at several locations, with a key Northern Colorado site at Ralph Price Reservoir within Button Rock Preserve near Longmont. Additional exercises will take place at Chatfield State Park and the Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge. Aircraft will operate out of Vance Brand Municipal Airport in Longmont and Buckley Space Force Base.

For residents in Northern Colorado, the training means increased aircraft activity in the skies and temporary closures at Button Rock Preserve while operations are underway. Officials say the work is essential to ensuring faster, more coordinated wildfire response during a season expected to carry elevated risk due to below-average snowpack.

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“Working with our partners to conduct this type of training is crucial,” said DFPC Director Mike Morgan. “Wildfires know no boundaries, making coordination between fire management agencies a fundamental component of wildland firefighting.”

In addition to field operations, crews will participate in classroom and planning exercises at Buckley Space Force Base, focusing on improving communication, airspace coordination, and joint response strategies across agencies.

Colorado Army National Guard leaders emphasized that the training strengthens both emergency response readiness and the ability to protect communities across the state.

Temporary closures and safety restrictions will be in place at Button Rock Preserve during flight operations. Visitors are encouraged to check for updates and follow guidance posted by local authorities.

As wildfire risk continues to shape spring and summer conditions across Northern Colorado, exercises like this are designed to ensure crews are ready before the first major incident sparks.

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Attribution: Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control