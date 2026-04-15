Earth Day Native Plant Sale Returns to Loveland

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Celebrate sustainability with climate-ready plants and conservation-focused gardening

Spring planting season in Northern Colorado gets a meaningful boost this Earth Day as the High Plains Environmental Center hosts its first in-person native plant sale of the year.

Community Message

The event runs on Wednesday, April 22, from 9 a.m. to noon and offers residents a chance to shop a wide selection of low-water, pollinator-friendly, and climate-adapted native plants. These species are carefully cultivated to thrive in Colorado’s unique conditions while supporting local ecosystems.

Organizers say the sale is more than just a shopping opportunity—it’s part of a broader mission to restore natural landscapes in suburban settings. Through its nursery and educational programs, the center works with homeowners, municipalities, and designers to promote conservation and sustainable land management.

Many of the plants available are grown specifically to support biodiversity and are not commonly found in traditional retail nurseries. Shoppers can expect a range of options, including treeband pots, #1 containers, and specialty sizes available upon request. Lawn replacement plugs and other seasonal offerings will also be available throughout the growing season.

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As Earth Day highlights environmental stewardship, this event offers a hands-on way for residents to make a lasting impact right in their own yards.

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Find more events at https://northfortynews.com/calendar.