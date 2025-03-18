Fire Danger Increases in Larimer County as Crews Battle Multiple Wildfires

By Blaine Howerton | North Forty News

Fire danger remains high in Larimer County as warm, dry conditions persist and strong winds increase the risk of wildland and grass fires. Over the past week, firefighters from Poudre Fire Authority (PFA), Wellington Fire Protection District, and West Metro Fire Rescue have responded to multiple fires across the region, highlighting the ongoing threat.

1700 block of Ridgewood Rd. (Photo courtesy Poudre Fire Authority)

Recent Wildfire Responses

Grass Fire in Fort Collins – March 11, 2025

On March 11, Poudre Fire Authority crews responded to a fast-moving grass fire in the 1700 block of Ridgewood Road in Fort Collins. The first crew arrived at 3:03 p.m. and found flames three feet tall spreading through an open grassy space behind homes. Firefighters used hand tools and hoses to contain the blaze, remaining on the scene for two hours to eliminate hot spots. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Magpie Meander Natural Area Fire – March 13, 2025

Another grass fire broke out at Magpie Meander Natural Area, prompting a rapid response from PFA at 6:38 p.m. Fire crews arrived on the scene within minutes, quickly engaging in an offensive strategy to bring the fire under control. After extinguishing the flames, they remained on-site to conduct mop-up operations, ensuring no rekindling occurred. The fire’s cause remains under investigation.

Wellington and Berthoud Fire Danger

Firefighters across the region, including Wellington Fire Protection District and West Metro Fire Rescue, have been actively battling wildland and grass fires. With ongoing dry conditions and the potential for high winds, fire officials are urging the public to take extra precautions when engaging in any outdoor activities that could cause sparks.

Hazardous Weather Outlook: Increasing Fire Risk

According to the National Weather Service, Larimer County and surrounding areas face elevated to near-critical fire weather conditions through Friday. Strong winds up to 60 mph are expected, increasing the risk of fire spread.

Tuesday & Wednesday (March 18-19): Wind gusts up to 65 mph on the eastern plains and 50 mph elsewhere will create hazardous conditions.

Wind gusts up to 65 mph on the eastern plains and 50 mph elsewhere will create hazardous conditions. Thursday & Friday (March 20-21): Critical fire weather conditions are likely across lower elevations, foothills, and Park County.

Critical fire weather conditions are likely across lower elevations, foothills, and Park County. Weekend Outlook: Light snow is expected in the mountains, but dry conditions at lower elevations will maintain fire danger.

How to Reduce Fire Risk

With high winds and dry vegetation, fire officials urge residents to take extra caution to prevent accidental fires:

Delay any outdoor burning or activities that could create sparks.

or activities that could create sparks. Secure flammable materials around your property.

around your property. Report smoke or fire to 911 immediately.

to 911 immediately. Stay updated on weather alerts and fire restrictions.

The National Weather Service warns that near-critical fire weather conditions will persist through the end of the week, making it essential for residents to remain vigilant.

