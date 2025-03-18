Red Flag Warning: Berthoud Wildfire Contained, Evacuations Lifted

By Blaine Howerton | North Forty News

Extreme Fire Danger Sparks Fast-Moving Wildfire Near Berthoud

As Red Flag Warnings persist across Northern Colorado, fire crews responded to a fast-moving grass fire west of Berthoud on March 17, 2025, prompting evacuations and emergency alerts.

Evacuations & Emergency Response

The wildfire, fueled by strong winds and dry conditions, quickly spread through the area. Residents on Malibu Drive and Sherman Drive were initially advised to evacuate immediately, while a voluntary evacuation was issued for:

📍 5300 W County Road 8E, Berthoud

📍 N County Road 23 to Highway 287

📍 42nd St SW to W County Road 8

📍 Lonetree Reservoir & Welch Reservoir

As fire crews worked to contain the blaze, residents were asked to stay alert and be prepared to leave if conditions worsened.

(Image courtesy Berthoud Fire Protection District)

Fire Fully Contained, Evacuations Lifted

At 3:40 PM, Berthoud Fire Protection District confirmed the wildfire was 100% contained, with evacuations officially lifted by 4:01 PM. While the immediate danger has passed, residents will continue to see emergency personnel in the area as crews conduct mop-up operations and monitor for hotspots.

For real-time emergency alerts, residents can check NoCoAlert.org or text LCEVAC to 888777.

Ongoing Fire Risks: Stay Vigilant

Despite this fire’s containment, officials warn that Red Flag Warnings remain in place, with:

🔥 Relative humidity dropping as low as 5-10%

🔥 Wind gusts up to 30 mph

🔥 Ongoing dry conditions creating rapid fire spread risks

To prevent additional fires, residents are urged to:

🚫 Avoid all open burning between 11 AM – 7 PM

🚫 Refrain from using power tools near dry vegetation

🚫 Dispose of cigarettes properly—never throw them from a vehicle

Stay Prepared & Stay Informed

With dry conditions expected to continue, residents should stay alert for fire weather warnings and be prepared for potential wildfire threats. North Forty News will continue to monitor and provide updates on fire conditions across Northern Colorado.

For the latest wildfire news, visit northfortynews.com.