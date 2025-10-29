Fire Destroys Home North of Highway 66; Family Escapes Safely

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Mountain View Fire Rescue and Longmont Fire crews respond to late-night blaze along County Line Road

WELD COUNTY – Firefighters from Mountain View Fire Rescue (MVFR) and Longmont Fire responded early Monday morning to a structure fire that left a home a total loss but resulted in no injuries.

Structure fire North of Highway 66 along County Line Road (Photo courtesy Mountain View Fire Rescue)

Around 12:45 a.m., dispatch centers in both Weld and Boulder counties received multiple calls reporting large flames along County Line Road, just north of Colorado Highway 66. When fire crews arrived, they found a modular home in a small neighborhood east of Weld County Road 1 fully involved in flames.

As MVFR firefighters attacked the fire from the exterior, a second team entered the home to extinguish the flames inside and perform a search. Paramedics evaluated the family, who had safely evacuated before crews arrived, and confirmed that no injuries occurred.

The fire caused extensive damage to the rear portion of the structure, as well as smoke and water damage throughout the home. Investigators are working to determine the cause and origin of the blaze.

Responding units included multiple MVFR engines, trucks, medics, and command staff, as well as support from Longmont Fire.

For more information about Mountain View Fire Rescue, visit mvfpd.org.

Information provided by Mountain View Fire Rescue