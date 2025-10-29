Deputies Arrest Two in Wellington After Brief Barricade Incident

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Quick action by Larimer County Sheriff’s deputies prevents potential danger in local parking lot

WELLINGTON – Two people were arrested for driving under the influence and other related charges after a brief barricade situation at a Wellington gas station on October 21. The incident began around 12:30 p.m. when a woman’s erratic behavior prompted witnesses to call law enforcement.

When Larimer County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived, they found the woman driving in the parking lot and determined she was heavily intoxicated. She was arrested at the scene. Deputies then attempted to remove a male passenger from the vehicle, but he refused to exit and locked himself inside.

Deputies later learned that the man was also intoxicated. After unsuccessful attempts to negotiate and de-escalate, they used a 40mm less-lethal launcher to break a window and deployed pepperballs—capsules containing an irritant similar to pepper spray—to compel compliance. The suspect initially prepared to flee but surrendered after spotting K9 Mav nearby.

Both suspects were safely taken into custody and booked into the Larimer County Jail on multiple charges.

The Sheriff’s Office praised deputies for their professionalism and focus on safety throughout the incident. “Our deputies approach every call with a problem-solving mindset and an unwavering focus on public safety,” the department noted in its report.

Find more information about the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office at larimer.gov/sheriff.

Attribution: Larimer County Sheriff’s Office