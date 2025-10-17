Winter’s Knock at the Door: Preparing for the Season in Northern Colorado

By Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

I always find a little comfort in writing the weekend forecast. Sure, I could check my phone like everyone else—but there’s something about seeing it laid out in our e-edition that feels a bit more personal, more connected to where we live. It’s like our own snapshot of Northern Colorado’s mood.

But this week, that small comfort came with a little jolt. When I saw the forecast calling for freezing temperatures in the Fort Collins area, I felt that familiar sinking feeling in my stomach—the one that reminds me my to-do list is about to get a lot longer. Winter prep season has officially begun.

It’s time to unhook the hoses, cover the outdoor spigots, bring in the plants, and ensure the RV batteries are topped off. For me, it’s also time to check on neighbors and friends who might need help with those same chores. That’s part of what makes our Northern Colorado community so special—how we look out for one another as the seasons shift.

As you flip through this week’s edition, you’ll see those same themes of resilience and preparation reflected across our pages. From Colorado leaders defending our water rights in the South Platte River case, to Nederland residents rebuilding after a devastating fire, to local gardeners turning fallen leaves into next year’s growth—this issue is full of reminders that we’re strongest when we work together.

So before the first real frost hits, take a moment to enjoy these last warm afternoons, maybe with a fall drive or a backyard meal. Then roll up your sleeves—it’s time to get ready for what’s next.

Be sure to read this week’s complete edition online at NorthFortyNews.com/this-week.

See you out there,

Blaine Howerton

Publisher, North Forty News

Your support helps us provide coverage of Northern Colorado communities.

Support North Forty News in the following ways: