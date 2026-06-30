Fireworks Illegal in Fort Collins Ahead of Fourth of July

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Police remind residents to leave fireworks to the professionals at City Park celebration

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – As Independence Day approaches, Fort Collins Police Services is reminding residents that all consumer fireworks are illegal within Fort Collins city limits, including sparklers, snakes, and other novelty fireworks.

Community Message

The department says the restrictions are intended to protect public safety and reduce injuries, fires, and disruptions during one of the busiest holiday weekends of the year.

According to police, fireworks cause thousands of serious burns and eye injuries nationwide each summer, with children accounting for many of those injuries. Beyond the physical dangers, fireworks can also trigger anxiety for pets, military veterans, and others who are sensitive to loud noises.

Rather than setting off fireworks at home, Fort Collins Police Services encourages residents to attend the community’s professional Fourth of July fireworks display at City Park.

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Residents who witness the illegal use of fireworks within Fort Collins can report active violations through the city’s online reporting tool:

https://survey123.arcgis.com/share/c527a308adb84011b19ec8e6d8b9bc54?portalUrl=https://fcgov.maps.arcgis.com

More information about Fort Collins Police Services is available at:

https://www.fcgov.com/police

A note from Publisher Blaine Howerton



The Fourth of July is a time to celebrate with family and friends, but it’s also one of the busiest weekends of the year for first responders. North Forty News is committed to keeping Northern Colorado informed with timely public safety updates and community news that matters.



Become a North Forty News member. The Fourth of July is a time to celebrate with family and friends, but it’s also one of the busiest weekends of the year for first responders. North Forty News is committed to keeping Northern Colorado informed with timely public safety updates and community news that matters.

Source: Fort Collins Police Services.