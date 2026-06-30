Delinquent Mobile Home Tax Statements Mailed in Larimer County

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Treasurer’s Office begins mailing delinquent notices as interest continues to accrue under state law.

LARIMER COUNTY — The Larimer County Treasurer & Public Trustee announced that delinquent property tax statements for manufactured and mobile homes were mailed on June 18, 2026, with all remaining delinquent statements—including residential, commercial, and vacant land—scheduled to be mailed in the second week of July.

Community Message

Treasurer & Public Trustee Irene Josey said current amounts due can be viewed through the county’s property tax calculator and paid securely online. Mortgage company payments have been processed and posted to affected accounts.

Under Colorado law, delinquent interest began accruing on April 30 for property owners who have not made any payments. Those who made a first-half payment but missed the second-half deadline began accruing interest as of June 16. Interest accrues at a rate of 1% per month or any part of a month, as outlined in Colorado Revised Statutes.

Residents can make payments online by credit or debit card (fees apply) or e-check (no fee) through the county’s payment portal at https://www.larimer.gov/treasurer.

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Additional payment options include mailing payments to the Larimer County Treasurer, P.O. Box 2336, Fort Collins, CO 80522; using the 24-hour drop box at 200 W. Oak St., Fort Collins; or paying in person during office hours, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Questions and assistance are available by email at [email protected], by phone at (970) 498-7020, or via online chat at https://www.larimer.gov/treasurer.

A note from Publisher Blaine Howerton



This reporting helps keep Northern Colorado residents informed on important public notices and community updates.



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