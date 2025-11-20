Former Fort Collins School Counselor Arrested on Child Sexual Assault Charges

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Police Seek Additional Victims or Witnesses in Ongoing Investigation

Fort Collins Police Services have arrested a former Poudre School District counselor following an investigation into allegations of sexual assault involving a juvenile student at Poudre Community Academy.

Detectives began investigating Janell Edsall, 29, in August 2025 after being notified of a possible inappropriate relationship between Edsall and a student. According to police, investigators determined Edsall engaged in a sexual relationship with the juvenile for approximately one year beginning in 2023. The victim is now an adult.

Janell Edsall

Edsall, who has not worked for PSD since July 2025 and also practiced as a private counselor at Vine Counseling LLC in Fort Collins, was booked into the Larimer County Jail on November 19. She faces the following charges:

Class 3 Felony – Sexual Assault on a Child by One in a Position of Trust

Class 4 Felony – Sexual Assault on a Client by a Psychotherapist

Class 2 Misdemeanor – False Reporting to Authorities

Investigators expressed concern that other victims or witnesses may not yet have come forward. Community members with information related to this case—or any similar behavior—are encouraged to contact Detective RJ Tuttle at 970-416-2825 or Larimer County Crime Stoppers at 970-221-6868.

Police also noted that charges represent an accusation and Edsall is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

Find more Northern Colorado news at https://northfortynews.com.

Information provided by Fort Collins Police Services