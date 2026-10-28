Former Poudre School District Counselor Sentenced to 16 Years in Prison

Two victims came forward with accounts of abuse involving Cassandra Poncelow, who will also serve 10 years of intensive supervised probation following her prison sentence.

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

A former Poudre School District counselor has been sentenced to 16 years in the Colorado Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to two counts of sexual exploitation of a child, according to the Eighth Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

Cassandra Poncelow received the sentence on October 27, 2026. Her prison term will be followed by 10 years of sex offender intensive supervised probation.

The case involved two victims who reported abuse occurring years apart, including allegations involving Poncelow’s work as a school counselor and her earlier involvement with the Young Life organization.

Investigation Began With Student’s Disclosure

According to prosecutors, Fort Collins Police Services received a report from the Department of Human Services in 2023 after a student disclosed that Poncelow, her school counselor, had engaged in a sexual relationship with her over several years.

In 2025, the victim contacted law enforcement again and provided additional details about what she described as years of grooming, sexual assault, and physical abuse.

The investigation led to Poncelow’s arrest in August 2025.

Because Poncelow had worked within the Poudre School District, investigators expressed concern that additional victims might exist. Fort Collins Police Services issued a public statement seeking information.

A second victim subsequently came forward, reporting abuse involving Poncelow while she served as a Young Life leader in 2008.

According to the District Attorney’s Office, the second victim was a minor at the time and described multiple incidents of abuse while participating in the program.

Detectives also interviewed other individuals associated with Young Life during that period. Prosecutors said those interviews described a pattern in which Poncelow developed close relationships with students over whom she held positions of authority.

Victims Requested Maximum Sentence

Deputy District Attorney Callan Riedel led the prosecution team, which requested the maximum prison sentence permitted under the plea agreement.

Both victims and their families also asked the court to impose the full 16-year sentence.

During sentencing, one victim addressed the court about the lasting impact of the abuse.

“She is going to play the victim,” the survivor told the court. “She is not the victim here; she carved the consequences of her actions into my body.”

Prosecutors said they reached the plea agreement after extensive preparation for a potential trial and consultation with both victims.

District Attorney Gordon McLaughlin credited the victims’ willingness to come forward and the work of investigators and prosecutors.

“I am very proud of our team and law enforcement for securing this significant sentence and holding Ms. Poncelow accountable. The victims in this case are incredibly brave for coming forward,” McLaughlin said.

“The strength of these victims directly led to the accountability we saw today and ensures Cassandra Poncelow cannot continue to harm our community.”

Support Available for Survivors

The District Attorney’s Office emphasized that survivors of childhood sexual abuse may need years before they feel prepared to disclose their experiences or participate in an investigation.

Several organizations provide support, advocacy, and resources for survivors and families in Northern Colorado.

ChildSafe: https://www.childsafecolorado.org/ | 970-472-4133

Crawford Child Advocacy Center: https://crawfordcac.org/ | 970-407-9739

Enough Abuse Campaign: https://enoughabuse.org/get-help/survivor-support/

Anyone with information about suspected child abuse can contact local law enforcement or the appropriate child protection agency.

A note from Publisher Blaine Howerton

Reporting on cases involving children and abuse requires care, accuracy, and respect for the people whose lives have been affected. At North Forty News, we believe our community deserves independent reporting on public safety and accountability, including difficult stories like this one. That work takes time and editorial judgment, and community support helps us continue providing it without putting local news behind a paywall.

Become a North Forty News member.

https://northfortynews.com/trial

Source: Eighth Judicial District Attorney’s Office, serving Larimer and Jackson counties.