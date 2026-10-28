Larimer County Sheriff’s Office Warns of New Scams Targeting Northern Colorado Residents

October Scambusters report highlights fake kidnapping threats, law enforcement impersonators, cryptocurrency fraud, and warning signs that could help residents protect their money.

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Scammers are using increasingly sophisticated tactics to steal money and personal information from Northern Colorado residents, including impersonating law enforcement officers, threatening family members, and posing as trusted companies.

The October 2026 Scambusters newsletter from the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office details several reported fraud attempts, financial losses, and successful interventions that prevented victims from losing thousands of dollars.

Barbara EJ Bennett, the Sheriff’s Office’s chief Scambuster, says growing awareness among businesses, financial institutions, and community members is helping stop fraudulent transactions before money changes hands.

Fake Kidnapping Threats and Law Enforcement Impersonators

Among the more alarming scams described in the October report are fraudulent kidnapping calls.

In these schemes, callers claim a family member has been kidnapped and threaten violence unless the victim immediately pays $5,000. Some callers claim the relative witnessed a drug transaction or became involved in a dispute over missing cocaine.

Victims may even hear crying in the background, adding emotional pressure to an already frightening situation.

The Sheriff’s Office advises residents not to send money and to contact law enforcement. Residents should independently verify their family member’s safety rather than relying on the caller’s information.

Another recurring scam involves criminals impersonating Larimer County Sheriff’s Office personnel.

In one reported case, a victim paid $4,500 to someone who falsely claimed an arrest warrant related to jury duty. The scammer demanded payment for a supposed signature analysis to resolve the fraudulent warrant.

In another incident, a caller used a spoofed Sheriff’s Office telephone number to make a similar claim. That potential victim checked the department’s fraud information and recognized the scam before paying.

Law enforcement agencies do not demand payment over the telephone to resolve arrest warrants.

Online Shopping and Cryptocurrency Scams

The newsletter also describes a Craigslist transaction in which a buyer attempted to purchase a treadmill.

The seller requested an advance deposit for delivery, then claimed another buyer was interested and demanded the remaining payment immediately.

The victim lost more than $500 in Bitcoin.

Cryptocurrency payments remain a concern because scammers can move funds quickly, making recovery difficult.

The Sheriff’s Office urges residents to exercise caution when someone requests payment through cryptocurrency kiosks, wire transfers, gift cards, or payment applications.

These payment methods are not inherently fraudulent, but requests to use them under pressure can be a warning sign.

Technology Scams Target Personal Information

Several schemes described in the newsletter involve impersonating technology companies or manipulating digital accounts.

One scam uses fake Google security alerts delivered by text message, email, or phone call. The messages claim an account has been compromised and direct recipients to suspicious links or fraudulent support representatives.

Residents who receive these warnings should visit their official Google account independently rather than follow unsolicited instructions.

Other reported schemes include:

SIM card swapping: Criminals impersonate mobile phone customers to transfer telephone service to another device, potentially gaining access to accounts protected by text-message verification.

Fake Apple Support calls: Scammers instruct victims to withdraw money and purchase gift cards, claiming the transactions will protect their accounts.

Fraudulent Amazon support: One victim reportedly lost $6,000 after interacting with impostors claiming to represent Amazon and federal financial agencies.

Online extortion: Criminals threaten to distribute intimate photographs, sometimes using artificial intelligence to manipulate ordinary images.

Fake business listings: Scammers attempt to redirect customer calls by taking control of online business information.

The newsletter also warns about fraudulent advertisements offering concealed handgun permits without required training, as well as scammers using residential addresses without permission to register businesses.

Businesses and Employees Help Stop Fraud

Despite the troubling reports, the October newsletter includes examples of successful fraud prevention.

In one incident, a customer service employee at a Colorado Springs Walmart Neighborhood Market recognized that a customer was attempting to make a payment connected to a scam.

The employee intervened, reportedly preventing the customer from losing thousands of dollars.

Bennett also highlighted international law enforcement efforts targeting cybercrime networks, including investigations, arrests, and the disruption of fraudulent online operations.

These examples demonstrate the importance of recognizing suspicious transactions and speaking up when someone appears to be under pressure from a scammer.

How Northern Colorado Residents Can Protect Themselves

The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office recommends several precautions:

Never send money to someone claiming to be law enforcement to resolve a warrant.

Do not provide passwords, banking details, or remote computer access to unsolicited callers.

Independently verify suspicious requests using official telephone numbers and websites.

Be cautious when someone demands immediate payment or insists on keeping the conversation secret.

Enable multifactor authentication and additional security protections on financial and mobile accounts.

When possible, allow unfamiliar telephone numbers to go to voicemail.

Contact your bank and law enforcement promptly if you suspect fraud.

Residents should also be cautious about unexpected requests to transfer money, even when a caller appears to know personal details or displays a familiar telephone number.

Callers can manipulate caller identification to make fraudulent calls appear legitimate.

Where to Report Suspected Fraud

Northern Colorado residents can find additional prevention information through the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office.

Larimer County Sheriff’s Office Scams and Fraud Information:

https://www.larimer.org/sheriff/services/information/frauds-scams

FBI Internet Crime Complaint Center:

https://www.ic3.gov

Federal Trade Commission Fraud Reporting:

https://reportfraud.ftc.gov

Bennett encourages residents to share information about suspicious calls, messages, and transactions so others can recognize emerging scams.

She can be reached through the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office at 970-498-5146.

As Halloween approaches, the department’s message is particularly timely: Scammers often rely on fear, urgency, and deception, but recognizing their tactics can help prevent financial losses.

Source: Larimer County Sheriff’s Office, October 2026 Scambusters Newsletter, Barbara EJ Bennett, Chief Scambuster.