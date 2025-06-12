Fort Collins Activates Mobile Speed Radar Units to Curb Dangerous Driving

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Warnings issued through June; Citations begin July 1 for speeds 11+ mph over the limit

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Fort Collins drivers, take note: new transportable speed photo radar units are now active throughout the city. While these units are currently issuing warnings to speeding drivers through June 30, beginning July 1, they will automatically issue citations to drivers traveling 11 miles per hour or more over the posted speed limit.

This enforcement effort is part of the City’s “Slow Down Fort Collins” initiative, focused on improving roadway safety and encouraging drivers to be more mindful behind the wheel.

Mobile speed radar unit (Photo courtesy Fort Collins Police Services)

Fort Collins Police Services reminds all motorists:

Obey posted speed limits, stop signs, and traffic signals

Allow for extra travel time in case of delays

Avoid distractions such as mobile phones while driving

The mobile radar units are designed to be flexible and can be deployed to areas with higher instances of speeding or community concern. The City of Fort Collins emphasizes that driving is a shared responsibility, and slowing down protects everyone on the road.

For details on how photo radar enforcement works, where citations are sent, and your rights as a driver, visit the City of Fort Collins Municipal Court page:

fcgov.com/municipalcourt/camera.php/title-vi

Source: Fort Collins Police Services via Facebook