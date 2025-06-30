Body of Missing Fort Collins Man Recovered Near Watson Lake

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Larimer County Sheriff Confirms Accidental Drowning of Local Resident

LAPORTE, CO — The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office has issued a tragic update regarding the ongoing search near Watson Lake. The body of Larry Baker, a Fort Collins resident reported missing last week, has been recovered.

The Larimer County Coroner’s Office confirmed the individual’s identity and determined the cause of death to be accidental drowning.

Larry Baker was first reported missing near Watson Lake in the Laporte area, sparking a multi-day search effort involving local emergency personnel and volunteers. As initially reported by North Forty News, updates on the search and the discovery of a body were published here:

“Our hearts and thoughts are with all those who knew Larry,” the Sheriff’s Office shared in its statement.

Watson Lake remains a beloved recreation site in Northern Colorado, but authorities are reminding the public to use extreme caution near local bodies of water during high-risk seasons.

For further official updates, visit the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office website.

Source: Larimer County Sheriff’s Office