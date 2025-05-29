Publisher’s Plate: A Taste of Home with Passanante’s Cheesy Garlic Chicken Wraps

By Blaine Howerton | Publisher, NorthFortyNews.com

A flavorful, ready-in-minutes family meal made with premium ingredients from Passanante’s — redefining what home dining can be.

As a father juggling work, family, and the daily hustle, I often find myself yearning for the comfort of a home-cooked meal that doesn’t require hours in the kitchen. Enter Passanante’s Home Food Service—a game-changer for busy families like mine.

Recently, I tried their Cheesy Garlic Chicken Wraps, and it was nothing short of a revelation. The chicken, tender and flavorful, combined with melted cheese and a hint of garlic, wrapped snugly in a warm tortilla, created a meal that was both satisfying and effortless. The best part? Everything was ready in under 30 minutes, allowing me more quality time with my family.

If you’re looking for a quick, easy, and irresistibly delicious meal, these Cheesy Garlic Chicken Wraps are just the thing! Packed with juicy, flavorful chicken, melted cheese, and a garlicky kick, they’re perfect for busy weeknights or a casual weekend treat. Whether you’re feeding the family or meal-prepping for the week, this recipe is sure to be a hit!

Why You’ll Love These Wraps

Ingredients

2 cups cooked, shredded chicken

1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese

1/2 cup shredded cheddar cheese

2 cloves garlic, minced

1/2 cup cream cheese, softened

1/4 cup mayonnaise

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1/2 teaspoon paprika

4 large flour tortillas

2 tablespoons butter, melted

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon dried parsley

Method

Preheat Oven: Set your oven to 375°F and line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Prepare Filling: In a large bowl, combine shredded chicken, mozzarella, cheddar, minced garlic, cream cheese, mayonnaise, salt, pepper, and paprika. Mix until well combined. Assemble Wraps: Evenly divide the chicken mixture among the four tortillas. Roll them up tightly and place them seam-side down on the prepared baking sheet. Brush with Garlic Butter: In a small bowl, mix melted butter with garlic powder and dried parsley. Brush the tops of the wraps generously with the garlic butter mixture. Bake: Place in the oven and bake for 15-20 minutes, or until golden brown and crispy. Serve & Enjoy: Let cool slightly, then serve warm with your favorite dipping sauce, such as ranch or marinara!

Tips & Variations

These Cheesy Garlic Chicken Wraps are a game-changer for any meal! Try them out!

What sets Passanante’s apart is their commitment to quality. Their free-range local meats are hormone, additive, and antibiotic-free, and their vegetables are organic, ensuring that every bite is both delicious and nutritious. Unlike typical meal kits, their offerings are individually portioned and flash-frozen, ensuring freshness and flavor are preserved. This means I can stock my freezer and have gourmet meals at my fingertips, ready whenever I need them.

For families constantly on the go, Passanante’s offers a convenient solution without compromising on taste or health. Their customizable delivery plans cater to your family’s preferences, ensuring that even the pickiest eaters are satisfied.

If you’re curious about experiencing this culinary convenience, I encourage you to visit northfortynews.com/publishersplate to learn more and schedule a complimentary food consultation.

Trust me; your taste buds will thank you!