Fort Collins Launches Civic Assembly to Shape Future of Hughes Site

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

A diverse panel of residents begins deliberations on the former stadium’s fate

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – A bold new chapter in community engagement is unfolding in Fort Collins as the City hosts its first-ever Civic Assembly, an innovative approach to public decision-making aimed at determining the future use of the former Hughes Stadium site.

The assembly, which begins April 12–13, consists of 20 Fort Collins residents selected by democratic lottery to reflect the city’s diversity. The group acts as a “civic jury”, hearing from community members and expert voices to deliberate on how the Hughes property can best serve Fort Collins’ long-term vitality.

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. BONUS - Donors get a link in their receipt to sign up for our once-per-week instant text messaging alert. Get your e-copy of North Forty News the moment it is released! Click to Donate



This advertising makes North Forty News possible:



At the heart of their charge is this question:

“Informed by the diverse needs of our community, what use of the Hughes site will contribute most effectively to Fort Collins’ long-term vitality and meet the requirements outlined in the 2021 ballot measure?”

The assembly will meet over two weekends—April 12–13 and May 3–4—at the Colorado River Community Room, 222 Laporte Ave. Sessions are open to observers, and a live stream will be available for those wishing to tune in remotely.

Watch Live: fcgov.com/assemblylivestream

Project Info: fcgov.com/civicassembly

A Fresh Take on Community Input

“This is what democracy can look like in the 21st century,” said Fort Collins Mayor Jeni Arndt. “After months of preparation, I’m thrilled to see the Civic Assembly come to life. I can’t wait to see the thoughtful discussions, fresh ideas and collaborative spirit that will emerge from this innovative process.”

Participants will review public feedback collected over the past few years, including input from the City’s Community Guides program, and will consider a variety of proposals that have surfaced during previous outreach efforts. The process is designed to move past polarizing viewpoints and foster constructive, inclusive dialogue.

The final recommendations from the Civic Assembly will be presented to City Council in late May, with Council expected to take formal action by August 2025.

Community Encouraged to Observe

While only the 20 selected delegates will participate in official deliberations, members of the public are invited to observe the sessions in person or online. Overflow seating will be available at Fort Collins City Hall, located at 300 Laporte Ave.

This initiative represents a first-of-its-kind partnership between the City of Fort Collins, Healthy Democracy, the Center for Public Deliberation at Colorado State University, the Local Policy Lab, and the American Public Trust.

Stay up to date with this groundbreaking civic initiative at fcgov.com/civicassembly, and follow additional Northern Colorado government stories at NorthFortyNews.com.