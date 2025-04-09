RED FLAG ALERT: Wildfire Risk High in Larimer County Through Wednesday

Poudre Fire Authority Urges Caution as Conditions Could Spark Fast-Moving Fires

As warm spring winds sweep across Northern Colorado, Larimer County is now under a Red Flag Warning through 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 9, due to gusty winds, low humidity, and dry vegetation—all the ingredients for fast-moving wildfires.

The Poudre Fire Authority (PFA) is urging residents to take the warning seriously. Even a small spark can ignite a dangerous wildfire under these conditions.

Red Flag Warnings are issued by the National Weather Service when fire weather conditions are critical. In Larimer County, that means:

All burn permits are suspended during the warning.

during the warning. Campfires, agricultural burns, and other open flames should be avoided , especially when wind speeds exceed 10 mph.

, especially when wind speeds exceed 10 mph. Use propane grills and patio heaters cautiously, keeping them far from dry grass or brush.

PFA crews are no strangers to these kinds of threats. Just last month, on March 25, 2025, they responded to a 2nd alarm grass fire that began from a burn barrel and quickly spread across open land—an all-too-common scenario this time of year.

Want to stay safe? PFA offers resources to help residents understand fire risks and how to comply with regulations. Visit the official Poudre Fire Authority Fire Safety Page to learn more.