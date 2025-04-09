Greeley Bans Retail Pet Sales to Crack Down on Puppy Mills

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

New ordinance, known as Sammy’s Law, targets unethical breeding practices

In a landmark move to protect animals and encourage responsible pet adoption, the City of Greeley has officially banned the retail and public sale of cats and dogs. Passed unanimously by the Greeley City Council on April 9, 2025, the ordinance—known as Sammy’s Law—takes direct aim at unethical breeding operations often referred to as “puppy mills” and “kitten mills.”

The new law, which was originally petitioned by a Greeley resident last summer, makes it unlawful for pet stores or individuals to sell or give away cats and dogs in public spaces. Retail stores may only offer animals sourced from PACFA-licensed organizations such as shelters or rescues. PACFA (Pet Animal Care and Facilities Act) sets regulatory standards for animal care across the state.

"This is a community win," said one Greeley resident involved in the petition. "We're standing up for animals and making it clear that Greeley supports ethical, compassionate pet adoption."

(Graphic courtesy Greeley Police Department)

What the Ordinance Includes:

No sales or giveaways of dogs or cats in public spaces, including sidewalks, parks, outdoor markets, or parking lots.

Pet retailers may not sell, advertise, or display dogs or cats unless they are sourced from PACFA-licensed organizations.

Stores facilitating adoptions must clearly post the name of the shelter or rescue that provided the animal—both at the storefront and on each animal's enclosure.

Violators of the new law may face misdemeanor charges.

This new ordinance aligns Greeley with other Colorado cities—including Denver and Boulder—that have taken similar action in recent years. Animal welfare advocates across Northern Colorado are hopeful the move will inspire additional communities to follow suit.

To learn more about PACFA and what it means to be a licensed animal shelter or rescue, visit the Colorado Department of Agriculture PACFA program.

For additional updates about Greeley ordinances and council news, visit the City of Greeley official website.