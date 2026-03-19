Fort Collins Launches Drone Program For Emergency Response

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

New multi-agency effort aims to improve safety, efficiency, and real-time response across the city

Fort Collins is taking a new step in public safety and emergency response with the launch of a citywide drone program designed to give first responders a clearer view before arriving on scene.

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In February 2026, the City of Fort Collins introduced its Drone as a City Resource (DCR) program, a collaboration between Fort Collins Police Services, Fort Collins Utilities, and Poudre Fire Authority. The initiative uses drones stationed at two fire stations to provide rapid aerial insight during emergencies.

The program is built around three Skydio X10 drones deployed from Poudre Fire Authority Stations 1 and 5. These drones can be launched ahead of police, fire, or utility crews, allowing responders to assess situations in real time and make faster, more informed decisions.

Officials say the technology will help reduce unnecessary emergency responses, improve safety for both residents and first responders, and better allocate limited resources across Northern Colorado’s growing communities.

“The DCR program gives us a bird’s-eye view to quickly check out what’s happening at a scene, while keeping our officers and residents much safer,” said Fort Collins Police Chief Jeff Swoboda. “We can make smarter choices right away and send exactly the right help to the right place.”

A Poudre Fire Authority drone launches from its pad, equipped with high-resolution and thermal imaging cameras. The aircraft can be dispatched ahead of fire crews to provide real-time aerial intelligence during emergency calls in Fort Collins. (Photo courtesy Poudre Fire Authority)

The drones are not automatically deployed for every 911 call. Instead, dispatchers and responders evaluate each situation individually, prioritizing incidents where aerial visibility can improve safety or efficiency. This includes both lower-priority calls—where drones may prevent unnecessary dispatches—and high-priority emergencies that benefit from enhanced situational awareness.

For Poudre Fire Authority, the program comes at a time of rising demand. Fire Chief Derek Bergsten noted the agency handled more than 25,000 calls in 2024, underscoring the need for smarter response strategies.

“A drone in the sky means fewer unnecessary emergency responses, more firefighters available for critical training, and ultimately a higher level of service to our residents,” Bergsten said.

Fort Collins Utilities will also use the drones for infrastructure monitoring, facility inspections, and documenting outages or fieldwork—expanding the program’s value beyond emergency response.

City leaders emphasized that privacy and safety remain central to the program. Drone operations follow strict policies to protect constitutional rights and comply with Federal Aviation Administration regulations. Flights over private property are limited to situations where drones are en route to incidents, and hovering over residential areas is rare and legally justified when necessary.

All footage collected is securely stored on a CJIS-compliant platform and remains subject to Colorado public records laws, reinforcing transparency and accountability.

Officials say the shared, multi-agency model allows Fort Collins to maximize coverage without requiring each department to operate its own drone system—saving costs while improving coordination.

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Attribution: Fort Collins Police Services