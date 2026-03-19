Stage 1 Fire Restrictions Begin In Estes Valley

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Dry, windy conditions prompt new limits on open burning starting March 19

ESTES PARK — Fire officials in the Estes Valley are implementing Stage 1 fire restrictions beginning at 8 a.m. on Thursday, March 19, as dry conditions, warm temperatures, and gusty winds elevate wildfire risk across the region.

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The Estes Valley Fire Protection District announced the restrictions to reduce the likelihood of human-caused fires and align with broader safety measures, including existing restrictions in nearby Rocky Mountain National Park. Officials say the current lack of moisture and ongoing fire danger make precautions necessary for both residents and visitors.

Under Stage 1 restrictions, certain types of open burning are prohibited. This includes recreational wood fires not contained in a permanent enclosure or an approved portable device, as well as pile burning and other prescribed fires.

Some activities remain allowed, including wood fires in properly designed containment devices (with restrictions in short-term rentals), charcoal and pellet grills, gas-fueled fire features, and smoking when properly managed.

Fire officials emphasize that conditions will be monitored closely, and restrictions may change depending on weather and fire risk. Residents are encouraged to take steps to prepare their properties and stay informed on current conditions.

For full details on restrictions and safety guidance, visit https://www.estesvalleyfire.org/fire-restrictions-bans.

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Source: Estes Valley Fire Protection District