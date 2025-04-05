Blue Agave Grill: Where Southwest Flavors Sizzle in Old Town

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

I had the pleasure of visiting Blue Agave Grill in Old Town Fort Collins—one of the most celebrated dining spots in Northern Colorado. Located just off College Avenue, this modern southwest kitchen delivers bold, memorable flavors with a creative twist that sets it apart from the rest.

From the moment I stepped in, the ambiance hit the perfect note: warm, stylish, and just the right amount of lively. Whether you’re on a date, grabbing happy hour with friends, or celebrating something special, Blue Agave offers a comfortable and upscale vibe that feels right for any occasion.

(Photo courtesy Blue Agave Grill)

Flavors That Fire You Up

What really impressed me was the balance between traditional Southwestern cuisine and unexpected flavor combinations. I started with the Crab-Stuffed Avocados—crispy, creamy, and absolutely addictive. Their Signature House Margarita had a citrusy punch with just the right amount of bite, served on the rocks with salt.

For the main course, I went with the Ancho Chile Honey-Glazed Salmon, plated beautifully with roasted veggies and cilantro rice. Each bite was rich and savory, with a gentle heat from the chile that lingered in the best way possible. My dining companion chose the Mahi Mahi Tacos, which came with mango salsa and chipotle aioli. She didn’t leave a single crumb behind.

(Photo courtesy Blue Agave Grill)

Gluten-Free & Vegan Friendly

One standout feature of Blue Agave is their expansive gluten-free and vegan menu options. It’s rare to find a place where dietary accommodations feel like a culinary upgrade rather than a limitation. Their kitchen clearly takes pride in serving every guest with intentionality and flavor-forward dishes.

(Photo courtesy Blue Agave Grill)

Happy Hour & Local Vibes

Their daily happy hour runs from 3–6 PM and again from 9 PM to close, featuring discounted drinks and apps, making it one of the best values in Old Town. They also source local ingredients and feature regional Colorado beers, supporting the community in every pour.

(Photo courtesy Blue Agave Grill)

Why It Made Our Top Eats List

Blue Agave Grill combines high-end taste with casual comfort, excellent service, and a drink menu worth exploring. It’s no wonder locals and tourists alike keep coming back. I’ll definitely be returning soon—and next time, I’ve got my eye on the Carne Asada and their house-made Blood Orange Margarita.

Location: 201 S College Ave, Fort Collins, CO

Website: blueagavegrill.com

Phone: (970) 631-8076

Hours:

Mon–Thurs: 11 AM – 9 PM

Fri–Sat: 11 AM – 10 PM

Sunday: 11 AM – 9 PM

(Photo courtesy Blue Agave Grill)