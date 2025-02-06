Fort Collins Man Sentenced to 48 Years for Kidnapping and Menacing Standoff

By Blaine Howerton | North Forty News

A Fort Collins man who held a woman at gunpoint in a dramatic standoff with police last year has been sentenced to 48 years in prison.

On February 3, 2025, Colten Sirio received his sentence after being found guilty in December of multiple charges, including first-degree and second-degree kidnapping, menacing, reckless endangerment, and child abuse. The case stemmed from a February 7, 2024, incident near City Park Avenue and West Elizabeth Street, where Sirio confronted police while armed and refused to comply with orders, endangering the lives of a woman and two children.

Sirio, Colten

A Tense Confrontation in Fort Collins

The incident began when Fort Collins Police Services (FCPS) officers responded to a “Be on the Lookout” (BOLO) alert for Sirio, who was wanted on an active warrant. Officers spotted him walking with a woman pushing a stroller.

When they attempted to take him into custody, Sirio drew a firearm and pointed it at the woman, using her as a human shield. Officers attempted to de-escalate the situation, but Sirio continued to make threats and refused to comply.

As the standoff escalated, one officer fired his weapon, striking Sirio in the shoulder. Officers quickly moved in to take him into custody. The woman and the two children in the stroller were unharmed.

Trial and Sentencing

Sirio’s trial, which began on December 10, 2024, presented compelling evidence, including video footage, victim phone calls, and the recovered firearm. Prosecutors Lara Maierhofer (Domestic Violence Unit) and Dave Cheval (Special Victims Unit) successfully secured convictions on all counts.

While the prosecution sought a 72-year sentence, Judge rulings resulted in three consecutive 16-year terms for first-degree kidnapping, totaling 48 years in the Department of Corrections. Additional charges, including second-degree kidnapping, menacing, and child abuse, were sentenced to run concurrently.

Law Enforcement and Community Response

Following the sentencing, 8th Judicial District Attorney Gordon McLaughlin commended the collaborative work of law enforcement agencies and prosecutors in bringing Sirio to justice.

“I am proud of how hard our team worked to take a dangerous offender off the streets. Mr. Sirio put many lives at risk that day, and without a brave officer’s actions—it could have ended much differently.”

FCPS Assistant Chief Frank Barrett acknowledged the emotional toll of the incident on officers and victims alike.

“No officer wants to use their duty weapon, but they come to work every day knowing it may be a reality to protect the community. The quick and heroic actions of officers that day certainly saved lives.”

The Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT), led by the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office, conducted a full investigation and determined the officer’s use of force was justified.

Justice Served, Community Moves Forward

Law enforcement officials emphasized that while no sentence can undo the trauma caused, the 48-year prison term ensures that Sirio will no longer pose a threat to the Northern Colorado community.

This case highlights the risks law enforcement faces in high-stakes situations and the importance of swift, coordinated efforts to protect public safety.

