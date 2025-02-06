Stay Safe This Super Bowl Weekend: Colorado Launches 21 Days of DUI Crackdowns

by Blaine Howerton | North Forty News

FORT COLLINS, CO – As football fans across Northern Colorado prepare for Super Bowl weekend, law enforcement is gearing up for a different kind of play: cracking down on impaired drivers. Beginning Thursday, February 6, the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), Colorado State Patrol (CSP), and 76 local law enforcement agencies will ramp up DUI enforcement efforts to keep roads safe.

With saturation patrols, sobriety checkpoints, and extra officers on duty, the campaign—dubbed The Heat Is On—will run through February 26, covering Super Bowl Weekend and Presidents Week, for a total of 21 consecutive days of high-visibility enforcement.

A Dangerous Game: The Risks of Impaired Driving

Last year, one-third of all traffic fatalities in Colorado involved an impaired driver. While numbers have declined slightly in recent years, CDOT stresses that even one death is too many.

“Don’t drop the ball—plan a sober ride before the game starts,” said Col. Matthew C. Packard, Chief of the Colorado State Patrol. “A DUI will ruin more than your weekend, and a crash could ruin someone’s life.”

During the 2024 Super Bowl Weekend enforcement period, authorities made 195 DUI arrests statewide. Across the entire year, there were 15,566 DUI cases filed, with the highest number of offenders—5,203 arrests—falling within the 25 to 34 age group.

The Cost of a DUI in Colorado

For those thinking of taking the risk, the financial and legal consequences of a DUI conviction are staggering. A first-time offense costs an average of $13,530 in fines, legal fees, and increased insurance rates, not to mention the 170+ hours of time spent dealing with the aftermath. Here’s a breakdown:

Auto insurance increase – $3,600

– $3,600 Ignition interlock service – $2,172

– $2,172 Alcohol/drug treatment & education – $1,000

– $1,000 Defense attorney fees – $3,650

– $3,650 Court and legal fees – $2,300

– $2,300 DMV & administrative fees – $773

Instead of risking thousands of dollars—and your life—CDOT urges all Coloradans to plan a safe ride home. Whether it’s rideshare services, taxis, public transit, or a sober friend, there’s no excuse for driving under the influence of alcohol, cannabis, or any impairing substance.

Northern Colorado Sees High DUI Arrests

Local agencies play a critical role in keeping roads safe, and recent enforcement efforts have resulted in numerous arrests in our region. During the Winter Blitz DUI enforcement period, which concluded last month, Fort Collins Police made 22 DUI arrests, ranking among the highest in the state. Other high-arrest agencies included:

Longmont Police Department – 24 arrests

– 24 arrests Northglenn Police Department – 11 arrests

– 11 arrests Larimer County Sheriff’s Office – 11 arrests

– 11 arrests Colorado State Patrol – 76 arrests statewide

With Super Bowl parties set to fill bars and living rooms across Northern Colorado, expect increased police presence on the roads.

New Colorado Hands-Free Driving Law in Effect

Even if you’re sober, distracted driving is now a ticketable offense. As of January 1, 2025, Colorado law prohibits drivers from using handheld mobile devices while driving. Hands-free accessories are permitted, but texting, video calls, or holding a phone to your ear could land you a fine.

CDOT encourages drivers to:

Use Bluetooth or hands-free phone mounts.

or hands-free phone mounts. Set navigation and music before driving.

Keep your focus on the road.

Learn more about the law and penalties at codot.gov/handsfreeco.

Plan Ahead and Drive Responsibly

With Super Bowl Sunday bringing watch parties, beer, and celebrations, local officials urge residents to make a game plan for getting home safely.

“Don’t fumble your fun during the biggest weekend in football,” said Darrell Lingk, CDOT’s Office of Transportation Safety Director. “There is no excuse to drive under the influence.”

For more information on Colorado’s DUI laws, penalties, and enforcement efforts, visit HeatIsOnColorado.com or NoDUIColorado.org.

For more local news and safety updates, visit NorthFortyNews.com.