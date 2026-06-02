Fort Collins Police Complete Care-Focused Renovation

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

New shared workspace strengthens mental health and homeless outreach efforts

Fort Collins Police Services has completed renovations at its Timberline Road facility, converting previously unused detention space into a collaborative workspace for two specialized teams focused on community support and crisis response.

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The newly renovated area will serve both the Mental Health Response Team (MHRT) and the Homeless Outreach and Proactive Engagement (HOPE) team, helping improve coordination between staff who provide crisis intervention, outreach, and connections to services for residents experiencing mental health challenges, homelessness, and other complex needs.

The project, first announced in January, reflects the City of Fort Collins’ ongoing investment in community-centered public safety strategies. By bringing the two teams together in a dedicated operational space, Fort Collins Police Services aims to enhance collaboration and strengthen support for some of the city’s most vulnerable residents.

Timberline Road detentino facilitly converts to collaborative workspace for community support and crisis (Photo courtesy Fort Collins Police Services)

“This project was an investment in our teams and our community,” said Fort Collins Police Chief Jeff Swoboda. “The new space allows our teams to collaborate effectively while continuing to prioritize compassionate, service-oriented support across our city.”

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Funding for the renovation was provided by The Woodward Charitable Trust, a nonprofit foundation that supports charitable, educational, and civic initiatives. Construction began in February and was completed this spring without disrupting police operations. A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the facility was held on June 1.

Timberline Road detentino facilitly converts to collaborative workspace for community support and crisis (Photo courtesy Fort Collins Police Services)

Residents interested in learning more about the project can view the original announcement at https://www.fortcollins.gov. Additional information about the HOPE and MHRT programs is available through the Fort Collins Police Services Special Operations Division at https://www.fcgov.com/police.

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Attribution: Information provided by Fort Collins Police Services.