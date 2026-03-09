Crash Closes Southbound Interstate 25 Near Mead

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Crash near Colorado Highway 66 forces interstate closure and detours during the morning commute.

A crash early Monday morning forced the closure of southbound lanes of Interstate 25 near Mead, significantly affecting commuters traveling between Northern Colorado and the Denver metro area.

According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, southbound Interstate 25 was closed due to safety concerns between Exit 245 at Mead and Colorado State Highway 119 following a crash near Colorado State Highway 66.

CDOT reported that all southbound traffic must exit the interstate at Weld County Road 34, with alternate routes advised for drivers heading south.

Southbound Interstate 25 appears mostly empty south of Colorado Highway 66 after CDOT closed the highway between Mead and Colorado Highway 119 following a crash during the morning commute. (Source: Colorado Department of Transportation traffic camera)

Traffic cameras from CDOT show the impact of the closure along the corridor. One camera north of the closure near mile point 241 shows heavy traffic building as drivers approach the affected area. A second camera south of Colorado Highway 66 shows mostly empty southbound lanes after traffic was diverted off the interstate.

Authorities have not yet released details about the number of vehicles involved or whether injuries occurred. Emergency responders remained on scene during the morning commute while the interstate closure remained in effect.

The affected stretch of Interstate 25 is a critical route for commuters traveling between communities, including Fort Collins, Loveland, Berthoud, and Mead, and closures in the corridor can quickly cause backups across Northern Colorado.

Drivers traveling through the area Monday morning should expect delays and consider alternate routes until the interstate fully reopens.

Attribution: Colorado Department of Transportation