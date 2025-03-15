CSU Launches Capital Campaign for New Educational Facility at Colorado State Forest

$1.23M donation kickstarts project to enhance forestry education and research

JACKSON COUNTY, CO – Colorado State University (CSU) has launched a $3 million capital campaign to build a state-of-the-art educational and research facility at Michigan River Camp in the Colorado State Forest. A $1.23 million gift from Steamboat Springs resident Karin Utterback-Normann has jumpstarted the project, bringing CSU one step closer to realizing a long-awaited vision for immersive, place-based learning.

The Colorado State Forest Service (CSFS) and CSU’s Warner College of Natural Resources (WCNR) will use the facility to train students, educators, land managers, and firefighters in a real-world forest environment. The project aims to expand forestry research, wildfire management training, and conservation education in Northern Colorado.

A Legacy of Education and Land Stewardship

For over 20 years, CSU leaders have envisioned a dedicated training and research facility at Michigan River Camp, located in Jackson County near the Medicine Bow Mountains. Thanks to Utterback-Normann’s generous contribution, that dream is now becoming a reality.

A third-generation descendant of homesteaders in Steamboat Springs, Utterback-Normann has a deep commitment to education and land stewardship. Her donation will help CSU create a permanent learning hub in the Colorado State Forest, adding to her previous contributions to the Colleges of Agricultural Sciences and Veterinary Medicine & Biomedical Sciences.

“The Michigan River Camp facility will enhance our outreach capabilities and provide new experiential education opportunities for our students in an important region of the state with a unique ecosystem,” said A. Alonso Aguirre, dean of Warner College of Natural Resources.

Advancing Research and Environmental Education

The new facility will provide much-needed infrastructure for ongoing research in:

Forest ecology and wildfire management

Climate adaptation and water quality

Grazing and outdoor recreation impact studies

In partnership with Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) and local schools, the site will also serve as an outdoor classroom for students across Northern Colorado.

“Bringing people to a modern facility will allow them to learn from experts doing real-time research in forestry, land management, and conservation,” said Matt McCombs, state forester and director of the CSFS.

Expanding Michigan River Camp: What’s Next?

CSFS will expand Michigan River Camp to include:

A new meeting center with kitchen and bathroom facilities

All-season yurts and cabins for overnight lodging

Classrooms and meeting spaces for up to 40 people

Located just two hours from Fort Collins and 90 minutes from Steamboat Springs, the camp will serve students and professionals across Jackson, Routt, Grand, and Larimer counties.

Join the Campaign

CSU is actively seeking donations to complete the $3 million fundraising goal. To support the Michigan River Camp Capital Campaign, visit csfs.colostate.edu.

For more details, contact:

Danielle Young, WCNR Managing Director of Development – (970) 699-8173

John Twitchell, CSFS Supervisory Forester – (970) 222-4070

The Colorado State Forest Service (CSFS) is dedicated to wildfire mitigation, forest management, and conservation education across the state. Learn more at csfs.colostate.edu.

