Fort Collins Police Recover Stolen Property, Save Lives, and Assist in Multi-Agency Arrest

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Weekly snapshot from FCPS highlights community impact through arrests, welfare checks, and theft recovery

FORT COLLINS, CO — Fort Collins Police Services (FCPS) released its latest weekly update, underscoring the department’s critical role in keeping the community safe through swift response, inter-agency coordination, and life-saving interventions.

Between July 1 and July 7, FCPS responded to 1,712 calls for service and made 138 arrests. Here are several notable incidents from the week that demonstrate the range and impact of police work in Northern Colorado:

Recovered Stolen Property: Officers responding to a trespassing complaint behind a local business discovered a campsite littered with property. Among the items was a high-end bicycle reported stolen in October 2024. Originally valued at $3,000, the bike was returned to its grateful owner with the help of Fort Collins Parks Rangers.

Officers responding to a trespassing complaint behind a local business discovered a campsite littered with property. Among the items was a high-end bicycle reported stolen in October 2024. Originally valued at $3,000, the bike was returned to its grateful owner with the help of Fort Collins Parks Rangers. Life-Saving Welfare Check: After a 71-year-old woman’s family grew concerned about not hearing from her for days, officers conducted a welfare check and found her unconscious in her home. Medical personnel determined she had suffered a severe medical episode. The timely welfare check is credited with saving her life.

After a 71-year-old woman’s family grew concerned about not hearing from her for days, officers conducted a welfare check and found her unconscious in her home. Medical personnel determined she had suffered a severe medical episode. The timely welfare check is credited with saving her life. Stolen Vehicle Arrest in Denver: A report of a speeding pickup truck in a parking lot led to the discovery that the vehicle had been stolen. FCPS alerted surrounding agencies. Roughly an hour later, the car crashed in Denver, and the driver was arrested after a short foot chase. This outcome reflects the strength of inter-agency collaboration across Colorado.

Summer Safety Reminder: FCPS urges residents planning summer outings to take precautions—check the weather, stay hydrated, secure your home and vehicle, and avoid broadcasting travel plans online.

Fort Collins Police continue to emphasize that all suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

For more updates from Fort Collins Police Services, visit fcgov.com/police.

Information provided by Fort Collins Police Services.