Greeley Firefighter and K9 Deployed with Colorado Task Force to Texas Flood Zone

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

CO-TF1 Sends 48 Members, Including Northern Colorado Duo, to Support Search and Rescue Efforts

GREELEY, CO – A Greeley Fire Department firefighter and K9 search dog are among the 48-member Colorado Task Force 1 (CO-TF1) team deployed to Texas in response to widespread flooding. The team left Lakewood Monday evening and is en route to Kerr County, just northwest of San Antonio.

Activated Monday afternoon, the team began mobilizing immediately and departed shortly before 6 p.m. The drive is expected to take 13 to 14 hours. Upon arrival, the team will coordinate with local emergency responders to identify high-priority areas for assistance.

The inclusion of a Greeley Fire team highlights the critical role Northern Colorado first responders play in national emergency response efforts. CO-TF1 includes specialists in water rescue, wide-area search, and collapsed structure rescue. Their mission is to operate independently for 72 hours, bringing their own food, shelter, hygiene, and operational support systems to minimize the strain on local resources.

Getting ready to deploy (Photo provided by Colorado Urban Search and Rescue Task Force One)

The Greeley firefighter and K9 search partner are trained for disaster scenarios and are among Colorado’s most capable emergency assets. Their deployment underscores the state’s readiness to assist in out-of-state emergencies while maintaining protection at home.

As flooding continues to threaten lives in Texas, Colorado’s coordinated response serves as a reminder of how interagency cooperation and specialized teams, such as CO-TF1, save lives in critical moments.

LEARN MORE

For more on Colorado Task Force 1 and its deployment capabilities, visit https://www.coloradotaskforce1.com

Source: Colorado Task Force 1 and Greeley Fire Department