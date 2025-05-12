Fort Collins Police Respond to Nearly 1,600 Calls in One Week

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Weekly service snapshot reveals arrests, interventions, and ongoing community safety efforts

Fort Collins Police Services (FCPS) officers were busy last week, responding to 1,594 calls and making 104 arrests, demonstrating the department’s continued commitment to community safety in Northern Colorado.

A large party led to a nuisance gathering citation among the incidents. Officers responded to a residence after neighbors reported loud music and trash strewn across the street. During dispersal, officers observed an intoxicated woman being carried by a man who did not know her. They intervened to ensure her safety, ultimately releasing her to a sober acquaintance.

In a separate event near Harmony and Timberline Roads, multiple 911 callers reported a man running through traffic and punching vehicles. When officers arrived, the suspect became combative. Despite multiple warnings, he refused to cooperate. Officers used OC spray to de-escalate the situation safely, took him into custody, and ensured he received medical clearance before transporting him to jail.

Another serious incident involved a suspect violating a protection order. Officers secured the victim and, using a drone and K9 units, apprehended the suspect after he barricaded himself in a basement. He was arrested and charged with multiple offenses, including burglary, assault, and domestic violence.

The department also shared a crime prevention tip: keep vehicles locked, never leave them running unattended, and park in well-lit areas to reduce the risk of theft.

These weekly snapshots give insight into the broad range of calls FCPS officers address and the proactive steps being taken to maintain public safety throughout Fort Collins and surrounding areas.

To learn more about Fort Collins Police Services and safety resources, visit fcgov.com/police.

Source: Fort Collins Police Services