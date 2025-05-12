Two Fires in Fort Collins Sparked by Spontaneous Combustion Prompt Safety Warning

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Poudre Fire Authority urges residents to take action to reduce fire risk in outdoor vegetation and compost piles

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — In just 12 hours, Poudre Fire Authority (PFA) responded to two fires on May 12 believed to have been caused by spontaneous combustion — a phenomenon where internal chemical reactions can ignite organic materials without an external flame or spark.

The first fire ignited around 1:30 a.m. in the 1600 block of North College Avenue. Flames started in a cluster of Juniper bushes outside a local business. They grew so intense that windows shattered from the heat, allowing the blaze to spread indoors and cause significant interior damage.

Damage from spontaneous combustion fire in Fort Collins (Photo courtesy Poudre Fire Authority)

Later that day, at approximately 12:30 p.m., crews responded to a second incident in the 2400 block of Owens Avenue. A compost pile ignited this time, and flames extended to a nearby fence.

Spontaneous combustion can occur in organic materials like leaf piles, hay bales, and compost heaps as temperatures build from within. With spring cleanup season underway, PFA encourages residents to take simple precautions to reduce the fire risk around their homes.

Tips to prevent spontaneous combustion in your yard:

Spread out or remove accumulations of leaves under bushes and trees. Store compost in noncombustible containers with proper ventilation. Remove fire-prone plants like Juniper and replace them with fire-resistant alternatives.

Colorado State University has published a helpful list of ten native, fire-resistant plants ideal for local landscaping. View the list here.

As warmer weather continues, staying proactive with yard maintenance could prevent costly and dangerous fires from starting on your property.

Source: Poudre Fire Authority